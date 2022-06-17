Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Girls saved from abduction by mouthing ‘this is not my dad’ in Florida church

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 1:58 pm
David Daniels, who was charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of false imprisonment in the alleged attempted kidnapping of two girls in Florida. View image in full screen
David Daniels, who was charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of false imprisonment in the alleged attempted kidnapping of two girls in Florida. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

When a young girl mouthed “Please help me, this is not my dad” to a Florida churchgoer, the congregant took action and saved two girls from certain danger.

According to local news station WFLA, members of a church in the FishHawk Ranch area in Tampa Bay, Fla., helped to stop the abduction of two young girls, both under the age of 12, on Sunday.

Read more: Expert tells Ottawa inquest that it’s possible to change people engaged in abusive behaviour

WFLA, who spoke to deputies from Hillsborough County, reported the two girls were leaving a restaurant just after 6 p.m. “when a man started following them and insisted he would ‘supervise’ their walk home.”

According to police records, the man (who was later arrested) was identified as David Daniels, 37.

Story continues below advertisement

Jessica Lang, the public relations coordinator for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, told WFLA the girls did not know Daniels, and Daniels did not know the girls.

Nevertheless, Daniels allegedly followed the girls out of the restaurant before he started to “hit one of the children over the head” and continued his pursuit of the minors.

Trending Stories

The girls, who were apparently on their bikes, rode to a local church.

“Thankfully these children stuck together and rode their bikes to a nearby church and asked an adult for help,” Lang told WFLA.

Daniels allegedly followed the girls into the church and told congregants inside they were his daughters.

Deputies told WFLA Daniels placed one of the girls in a headlock.

Read more: Man suspected of dismembering woman Googled ‘how to be a serial killer’

It was then that one of the girls mouthed her request for help to the nearby, unnamed churchgoer who called 911, Fox 13 reported.

“Members of this church really stepped up to protect children that were not theirs,” Lang told WFLA. “They saw that something was wrong and they saved these children.”

Story continues below advertisement

Following the 911 call, deputies quickly arrived and arrested Daniels.

He has been charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of false imprisonment.

Daniels’ bond was set to US$104,000.

Click to play video: 'Buffalo mass shooting: Suspect charged with federal hate crimes, could face death penalty' Buffalo mass shooting: Suspect charged with federal hate crimes, could face death penalty
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagFlorida tagattempted abduction tagFlorida man tagDAVID DANIELS tagChurchgoer saves girl tagchurchgoer saves girls taggirls tell church they need help tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers