Fire

London, Ont. police launch arson investigation into fire at towing company

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 12:25 pm
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL

London, Ont., police have launched an arson investigation into a fire at a towing company on Clarke Road.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze on Friday around 6:15 a.m.

Read more: London, Ont. pair charged in rival tow truck drive-by shooting

Towing equipment was reportedly damaged as members of the London Fire Department battled the working fire.

No injuries were reported and a damage estimate is still unknown at this time.

Global News has reached out to the London Police Service for comment.

The investigation is ongoing.

