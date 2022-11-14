London, Ont. police launch arson investigation into fire at towing company

See more sharing options

London, Ont., police have launched an arson investigation into a fire at a towing company on Clarke Road.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze on Friday around 6:15 a.m.

Towing equipment was reportedly damaged as members of the London Fire Department battled the working fire.

No injuries were reported and a damage estimate is still unknown at this time.

Global News has reached out to the London Police Service for comment.

The investigation is ongoing.