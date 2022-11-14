Kitchener Rangers stop red-hot North Bay Battalion

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers closed out a hectic weekend of three games in three nights by recording a 4-3 win on Sunday night over the Battalion in North Bay.

Filip Mešár, Joseph Serpa, Francesco Pinelli and Trent Swick hit the scoresheet for Kitchener as they jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the second period before a late charge by the Battalion in the third period fell short.

Kyle McDonald, Kyle Jackson and Dalyn Wakely found the back of the net for the home side, which saw a seven-game winning streak come to an end.

Rangers netminder Marco Costantini made 29 shots to record the win while Battalion goalkeeper Charlie Robertson turned aside 13 shots while recording the loss.

On Saturday night, the Rangers were in Sudbury, where they were thumped by the Wolves 6-1.

Tomas Hamara was the lone scorer for Kitchener, while six different Wolves were able to beat Rangers netminder Marcus Vandenburg, who made 28 saves in the loss.

It was a quieter night for Wolves ‘keeper Joe Ranger, who stopped 22 shots to get the win.

Kitchener kicked off the weekend by playing host to the Mississauga Steelheads on Friday night at the Aud.

It was a disappointing night for Rangers fans as they saw the boys in blue fall by a score of 4-1 to the visitors.

James Hardie scored for Mississauga in every period, completing his hat trick on an empty net with 15 seconds remaining.

Finn Harding was the other scorer for the Steelheads.

Costantini turned aside 24 shots in a losing cause, while Alessio Beglieri made 27 saves for the road team.

The Rangers will be back in action on Friday night at the Aud as they kick off another three-game weekend by hosting the Battalion.