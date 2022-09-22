Kitchener Rangers sign newly-acquired hometown boy to deal

Send this page to someone via email

A day after announcing a deal for Kyle Morey, the Kitchener Rangers say the 17-year-old has signed on the dotted line with the OHL club.

The team says the Kitchener native has agreed to a standard player agreement with the Rangers.

Morey spent last season playing with the St. Marys Lincolns of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, where he scored 18 goals and set up a further 26 in 48 games with the Junior B club.

“He had a great season as a 16-year-old in St. Marys and we feel his hockey sense and skill will transition nicely to our level,” Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie stated.

“We look forward to playing a role in Kyle’s development moving forward.”

The Rangers acquired Morey’s rights on Wednesday from the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for Hamilton’s eighth-round pick (conditional) in the 2023 draft.

“I honestly couldn’t believe it at first when I got the call from the Rangers,” Morey said. “It’s a crazy feeling.

“To see it all come to reality is special and something I wanted my whole life.”

The Kitchener native was a fifth-round pick by Owen Sound in the 2021 draft.