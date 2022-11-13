4 dead in northern Alberta house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Four people died in a house fire in Fox Lake, Alta. early Saturday morning, according to the RCMP.

Fox Lake RCMP received a report around 6:40 a.m. of a house fire on Barge Road.

When police officers arrived on scene, the house was already destroyed.

On Sunday, fire investigators and a cadaver dog attended the scene and found the remains of four people inside the home.

The remains of the deceased have been brought to the medical examiner to confirm their identities and cause of death. No other information has been released about the victims.

Police believe a five-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy managed to escape the house fire. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the Fox Lake nursing station.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but RCMP said it does not appear to be suspicious.

Fox Lake is approximately 152 kilometres east of High Level.