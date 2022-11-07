Menu

Fire

Fire crews battle blaze at Morinville hotel

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 9:40 am
Click to play video: 'Fire crews battle blaze at Morinville hotel'
Fire crews battle blaze at Morinville hotel
WATCH ABOVE: Firefighters in Morinville were called to a blaze at a hotel Sunday night.

A fire broke out at a hotel north of Edmonton on Sunday night.

RCMP said firefighters were called to the blaze at the Morinville Plaza Hotel and Suites in the area of 102 Street and 100 Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the fire appeared to be centred around a second-storey suite.

Police and fire crews evacuated the building and no injuries were reported, RCMP said in a news release Monday morning.

The Town of Morinville posted on Facebook that Highway 642 was closed between 102 and 103 streets Sunday evening while crews worked to put out the fire.

Read more: Edmonton family of 8 displaced by house fire

The highway reopened later Sunday night. RCMP said 103 Street at 100 Avenue remained closed Monday morning as they waited for a perimeter fence to be set up.

The cause of the fire is not known.

“There is no suspicious activity related to this incident,” RCMP said.

Police said businesses attached to the hotel will be assessed on Monday morning.

Morinville is located about 30 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Morinville Plaza Hotel and Suites Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Fire crews battle a blaze at the Morinville Plaza Hotel and Suites Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Courtesy, Kolten Stepanick
