Fire crews battle blaze at Morinville hotel

A fire broke out at a hotel north of Edmonton on Sunday night.

RCMP said firefighters were called to the blaze at the Morinville Plaza Hotel and Suites in the area of 102 Street and 100 Avenue at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the fire appeared to be centred around a second-storey suite.

Police and fire crews evacuated the building and no injuries were reported, RCMP said in a news release Monday morning.

The Town of Morinville posted on Facebook that Highway 642 was closed between 102 and 103 streets Sunday evening while crews worked to put out the fire.

The highway reopened later Sunday night. RCMP said 103 Street at 100 Avenue remained closed Monday morning as they waited for a perimeter fence to be set up.

The cause of the fire is not known.

“There is no suspicious activity related to this incident,” RCMP said.

Police said businesses attached to the hotel will be assessed on Monday morning.

Morinville is located about 30 kilometres north of Edmonton.