Crime

Alberta RCMP investigating car fire as homicide

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 2:38 pm
FILE - The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
FILE - The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating a car fire near Strathmore, Alta., as a homicide.

At around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Langdon Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Township Road 230 in Rocky View County.

When the fire was put out, responders found human remains inside the vehicle.

The major crimes unit took over and an autopsy was conducted on Wednesday. The cause of death was deemed to be a homicide.

Police are continuing their investigation.

More to come…

