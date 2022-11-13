London Knights knock off Greyhounds for eighth victory in ten games

Send this page to someone via email

A three-point afternoon for Denver Barkey led the London Knights to their third win in under 46 hours as they doubled the Soo Greyhounds 4-2 at Budweiser Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

The Knights’ first-round pick in 2021 scored once and added two assists to give him 16 points in 16 games this season.

The win was London’s fourth in a row and eighth in their last ten games.

Scoring goals in games between the Knights and Sault Ste. Marie has been about as easy as advanced algebra.

Through 80 minutes of hockey in 2022-23, there had been exactly one goal in a 1-0 Sault Ste. Marie victory over London on Friday, Oct. 7.

The Greyhounds thought that they had scored in the first period. With time ticking down, Marco Mignosa attempted to cram a puck past Brett Brochu and inside the left post. The puck popped up off the ice and was eventually covered by Brochu. The play was reviewed and was ruled “no goal.”

Story continues below advertisement

London limited Sault Ste. Marie to just two shots in the opening 20 minutes.

Londoner Bryce McConnell-Barker finally opened the scoring for the Sault at 4:07 of the second period with his tenth goal of the year on a rush down the left wing.

The Knights tied the game with 2:09 remaining before the second intermission when Easton Cowan stole a puck in centre ice and came across the blue line and found Denver Barkey, who went to the net and roofed a shot over Samual Ivanov.

The teams went to the final 20 minutes tied 1-1.

With London on a power play, another Londoner took advantage as Jordan D’Intino of the Greyhounds nabbed a puck in his own zone and flew across the Knights’ blue line and scored on a deke to put Sault Ste. Marie ahead 2-1.

London continued on that man advantage and tied the game on a blast by Logan Mailloux.

Logan Mailloux blasts one into the Sault Ste. Marie net. 2-2. pic.twitter.com/vJvQ9UyFHB — Mike Stubbs (@stubbs980) November 13, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

A rush by Jackson Edward just past the midway mark of the final period saw the Bruins prospect get deep into the Greyhounds’ zone, where he dished to Easton Cowan and scored to give the Knights their first lead of the game. Barkey picked up the other assist on the play.

Big effort by Denver Barkey sets up Sean McGurn for an empty-netter. 4-2 Knights. pic.twitter.com/efSFNQfVOD — Mike Stubbs (@stubbs980) November 13, 2022

Barkey then hounded two Sault Ste. Marie defenders in the final minute with the Greyhound net empty. Barkey was knocked down but still got the puck to Sean McGurn in the slot and he extended his point streak to nine games.

London outshot Sault Ste. Marie 25-20 as Brett Brochu picked up his seventh win of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

Going streaking

London co-captain Sean McGurn now has a nine-game point streak after scoring into an empty-net against Sault Ste. Marie. McGurn has four goals and 14 points in that span. McGurn isn’t the only one piling up points in consecutive games, either.

Logan Mailloux now has at least a point in six straight games and so does fellow defenceman Oliver Bonk. Brody Crane has had the biggest weekend for London. He has points in four games in a row overall. George Diaco saw an eight-game streak come to an end against the Greyhounds but he continues to lead the Knights in scoring with ten goals and 21 points.

Read more: Keon Edwards carries Western to 2022 Yates Cup crown

Othmann traded

The first massive move of the 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League season took place when the Peterborough Petes paid a visit to the home of the Flint Firebirds on Nov. 12. The Petes walked away with a 3-2 shootout victory and also with 50-goal scorer Brennan Othmann.

Flint traded the 19-year New York Rangers prospect to Peterborough for a 2nd round pick, two 3rd round picks and hulking 19-year-old defenceman Artom Guryev who has one assist and 37 penalty minutes this season. Guryev is a 5th round pick of the San Jose Sharks. Othmann is currently serving a two-game suspension for shooting a puck into the Sarnia Sting bench but he sits tied for 3rd overall in OHL scoring with 24 points in 16 games this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Spirit of Sport Awards handed out and 2022 class enshrined in London Sports Hall of Fame

Up next

Another three-in-three weekend awaits the Knights from Nov. 18-20.

The only difference will be that all three games will be in different cities.

London will begin at home to the Flint Firebirds on Nov. 18 and then travel to Flint, Mich., for a rematch the next night.

After that the Knights are onto Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., to meet the Greyhounds at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 20.

All games can be heard on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.