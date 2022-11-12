Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Laval, Que. mayor asks for government support after shooting near junior college

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2022 3:13 pm
Click to play video: '19-year-old arrested after lockdown ordered at Quebec junior college'
19-year-old arrested after lockdown ordered at Quebec junior college
An hours-long police operation and lockdown came to end Friday after a 19-year-old man was arrested at a junior college south of Montreal. Global's Gloria Henriquez was live at the scene.

The mayor of the Montreal suburb of Laval, Que., is asking the provincial government for more funding to fight gun crime as authorities continue searching for suspects in a shooting near a local junior college.

Stephane Boyer held a press conference with local police chief Pierre Brochet Saturday morning to discuss the Friday afternoon incident at a park near College Montmorency that left four people with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Shooting outside junior college in Laval, Que. sends 4 to hospital: police

11
Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer speaks to media alongside the local police chief Pierre Brochet after a shooting at a junior college Friday evening. View image in gallery mode
Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer speaks to media alongside the local police chief Pierre Brochet after a shooting at a junior college Friday evening. Stephane Boyer/Twitter

Boyer says he spoke with Quebec’s Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel after the shooting and asked for more cash to help combat gun violence, similar to the millions of dollars earmarked for Montreal over the summer.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Brochet says there were four victims of Friday’s incident, three of whom were shot and one who was treated for a possible glass-related wound.

READ MORE: ‘We were scared’: Lockdown at Quebec junior college ends with arrest of 19-year-old man

He says one victim between the age of 19 and 20 is suspected to have had involvement with a local street gang known as the Flamehead Boys, but did not provide further details.

Brochet says authorities are still searching for suspects related to the shooting that placed the college in lockdown for several hours.

PoliceShootingQuebecMontrealGovernmentgun controlLavalSchool ShootingCEGEP- Stéphane Boyerjunior collegeshooting Laval
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers