Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting outside junior college in Laval, Que. sends 4 to hospital: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 8:17 pm
Click to play video: '19-year-old arrested after lockdown ordered at Quebec junior college'
19-year-old arrested after lockdown ordered at Quebec junior college
An hours-long police operation and lockdown came to end Friday after a 19-year-old man was arrested at a junior college south of Montreal. Global's Gloria Henriquez was live at the scene.

Laval police say four people were sent to hospital Friday evening after a shooting occurred at a park outside of Collège Montmorency in Laval, Que., north of Montreal, prompting the second junior college lockdown of the day in the province.

Authorities say they received a 911 call at 5:22 p.m. and found at least one of the victims seeking refuge inside the CEGEP. Police Sgt. Genevieve Major says the school was locked down as a precaution but there was no signs of an active shooter inside the buildings.

12
Shooting outside junior college in Laval, Que. sends 4 to hospital: police - image View image in gallery mode
Global News/Gloria Henriquez
22
No arrests have been made and police are searching for at least one suspect who is still at large as of Friday evening. View image in gallery mode
No arrests have been made and police are searching for at least one suspect who is still at large as of Friday evening. Global News/Gloria Henriquez

READ MORE: ‘We were scared’: Lockdown at Quebec junior college ends with arrest of 19-year-old man

Trending Now

All four victims were hospitalized and treated for gunshot wounds but officials say there is no fear for their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer issued a statement saying he was close to the situation and in contact with local authorities.

No arrests have been made and police are searching for at least one suspect who is still at large as of Friday evening. The school remained under lock down until at least 8 p.m.

This comes after a different incident led to a previous lockdown at a Quebec college in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu earlier in the day Friday. It involved the arrest of a 19-year-old wearing a bulletproof vest on campus. There were no injuries and police say there is no connection between the two events.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Gloria Henriquez, Global News

Click to play video: '19-year-old arrested after lockdown ordered at Quebec junior college'
19-year-old arrested after lockdown ordered at Quebec junior college
Montreal shootingSaint-Jean-Sur-RichelieuLaval shootingMontreal LockdownCollège MontmorencyCollège Montmorency shootingmontreal school lockdown
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers