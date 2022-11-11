Shooting outside junior college in Laval, Que. sends 4 to hospital: police

Laval police say four people were sent to hospital Friday evening after a shooting occurred at a park outside of Collège Montmorency in Laval, Que., north of Montreal, prompting the second junior college lockdown of the day in the province.

Authorities say they received a 911 call at 5:22 p.m. and found at least one of the victims seeking refuge inside the CEGEP. Police Sgt. Genevieve Major says the school was locked down as a precaution but there was no signs of an active shooter inside the buildings.

All four victims were hospitalized and treated for gunshot wounds but officials say there is no fear for their lives.

The City of Laval mayor Stéphane Boyer issued a statement saying he was close to the situation and in contact with local authorities.

Je suis de près la situation qui se déroule au Collège Montmorency, suite à l'appel qui a été reçu par le Service de @policelaval, suite à une fusillade. Je suis en contact étroit avec la police de Laval alors que que l'opération policière est en cours et que la situation évolue. — Stéphane Boyer (@StphanBoyer) November 11, 2022

No arrests have been made and police are searching for at least one suspect who is still at large as of Friday evening. The school remained under lock down until at least 8 p.m.

This comes after a different incident led to a previous lockdown at a Quebec college in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu earlier in the day Friday. It involved the arrest of a 19-year-old wearing a bulletproof vest on campus. There were no injuries and police say there is no connection between the two events.

