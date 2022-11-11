Menu

Canada

Students, staff inside junior college south of Montreal ordered to shelter in place

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 10:40 am
The Cegep Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu was locked down early Friday. View image in full screen
The Cegep Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu was locked down early Friday. Karol Dahl/Global News

A man has been arrested in connection with a police operation Friday morning at a junior college south of Montreal.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police confirmed the arrest around 10:50 a.m., only saying a man is in custody and that the operation is still underway.

Images are circulating on social media of a man wearing what appears to be a flak jacket being arrested by police officers.

No injuries have been reported at Cegep Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, located about 40 kilometres south of Montreal.

The junior college ordered students and staff to barricade themselves into closed rooms and to keep the lights off. The college says the orders came at the request of police.

Nathalie Beaudoin, the college’s director general, says parents, students and others are being asked to stay away from the school.

Beaudoin says all college activities for the day are cancelled.

with files from The Canadian Press

