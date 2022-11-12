Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Burnaby RCMP release photos of alleged exposure suspect at elementary school

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 12, 2022 2:31 pm
Burnaby RCMP are looking to identify this suspect. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP are looking to identify this suspect. RCMP

Burnaby RCMP investigators are turning to the public to identify a suspect that is believed to be involved in an indecent exposure incident.

Police say the incident took place around 11 a.m. on Thursday at Maywood Community School.

Burnaby RCMP are looking to identify this suspect. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP are looking to identify this suspect. RCMP

Read more: Public warned after rash of alleged ‘inappropriate’ actions against women in Burnaby, B.C. park

Story continues below advertisement

“The man was reportedly pacing in the area before exposing himself to nearby children,” said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

“We want to make the public aware of this incident. We are also appealing for any information that may help us identify this person of interest.”

Read more: Surveillance video of Burnaby RCMP stabbing shows officer shot suspect: IIO

Police said more officers will be in the area over the coming days as a response to the incident.

Anyone with potential information is being asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Transit police taser woman at Granville SkyTrain station'
Transit police taser woman at Granville SkyTrain station
Related News
BurnabyBC RCMPburnaby rcmpIndecent ExposureSuspect WantedBurnaby RCMP InvestigationBurnaby RCMP indecent exposureMaywood Community SchoolMaywood Community School indecent exposure
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers