Burnaby RCMP release photos of alleged exposure suspect at elementary school

Burnaby RCMP investigators are turning to the public to identify a suspect that is believed to be involved in an indecent exposure incident.

Police say the incident took place around 11 a.m. on Thursday at Maywood Community School.

Burnaby RCMP are looking to identify this suspect.

“The man was reportedly pacing in the area before exposing himself to nearby children,” said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

“We want to make the public aware of this incident. We are also appealing for any information that may help us identify this person of interest.”

Police said more officers will be in the area over the coming days as a response to the incident.

Anyone with potential information is being asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.