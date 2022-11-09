Public warned after rash of alleged ‘inappropriate’ actions against women in Burnaby, B.C. park

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning the public about a rash of alleged “inappropriate” gestures and comments made to women in or around a Burnaby, B.C., park this fall.

Mounties have released a sketch of the suspect in an Oct. 13 incident in which a man is said to have approached three women at Deer Lake Park, uttered the comments and made a hand gesture.

There was no physical contact and the women walked away safely, but police are investigating whether that incident is connected to four others involving a man with a similar description.

“Burnaby RCMP is investigating this matter and has identified a person of interest in this case,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in a Wednesday news release.

“Our investigation is ongoing, but we want the public to be aware that this happened, and to report any similar situations to police.”

The other alleged incidents took place between Sept. 26 and Oct. 17 and also involved inappropriate comments.

“Our officers would like to urge anyone who may have encountered a similar situation to contact our investigators,” Kalanj added.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP detachment at 604-646-9999 and quote the file number 22-34507.