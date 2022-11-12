Menu

Crime

Police charge suspect in May 2021 homicide: Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 12, 2022 12:28 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have charged someone in connection to a homicide from May 2021. . Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice

Winnipeg police have charged someone in connection with a homicide from May 2021.

The victim was 30-year-old Princeton Xavier Linden Upshaw.

On May 23 at 2:30 p.m. police were called to the first 100 block of Henry Avenue for the report of a seriously injured man.

Upshaw was given emergency first aid but he died due to his injuries.

Read more: Police identify victim in Winnipeg’s 45th homicide of 2022

The investigation continued and police identified a suspect.

Trending Now

On Nov, 10 investigators went to the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre and arrested the suspect for second-degree murder.

Winnipegger Leslie Boyd Cook, 27, has been charged and remains in custody.

