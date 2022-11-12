Police charge suspect in May 2021 homicide: Winnipeg

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police have charged someone in connection with a homicide from May 2021.

The victim was 30-year-old Princeton Xavier Linden Upshaw.

On May 23 at 2:30 p.m. police were called to the first 100 block of Henry Avenue for the report of a seriously injured man.

Upshaw was given emergency first aid but he died due to his injuries.

The investigation continued and police identified a suspect.

On Nov, 10 investigators went to the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre and arrested the suspect for second-degree murder.

Winnipegger Leslie Boyd Cook, 27, has been charged and remains in custody.

