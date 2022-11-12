Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers in the dark Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers are in the dark Saturday after the storm Nicole brought heavy winds and rain to the region.

According to the Nova Scotia Power outage map, there were 44 outages across the province as of 10 a.m. Saturday, affecting more than 12,800 customers.

Most of the affected customers are in the Halifax and Cape Breton areas. The utility said the outages in Cape Breton were caused by “high winds and rain,” while the Halifax outages are being investigated.

Earlier in the morning, there were more than 13,000 customers without power.

Though Nicole intensified to hurricane status on Thursday over Florida, it weakened to a tropical depression on Friday morning. According to the Canadian Hurricane Centre, Nicole was set to transition to a post-tropical storm Friday night.

On Friday, Environment Canada issued tropical cyclone statements for the province.

It warned of rain and wind over the Maritime provinces “with very mild, tropical temperatures and gusty winds over Nova Scotia (around 60 km/h) on the warm side and strong, cold northeasterly winds on the north side of the system.”

The entire province also remains under a rainfall warning, with up to 40 to 60 millimetres of rain expected throughout the region Saturday.

The rain is expected to taper to drizzle in the evening.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Community Services is opening warming centres at the overnight shelter at 2029 North Park St. in Halifax and at the Elizabeth Seton Church at 125 Metropolitan Ave. in Lower Sackville due to the weather forecast.

A centre will also be open in Lower Sackville at the Elizabeth Seton Church, 125 Metropolitan Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 12. — NS Community Services (@NS_DCS) November 11, 2022