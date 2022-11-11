Princeton Baptist Food Bank meets growing demand in new building

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been quite the year at the Princeton Baptist Food Bank.

While supporting the community in the wake of the atmospheric floods, it moved into a new building and is serving a higher number of people than ever before.

“I would say we’re probably up 50 per cent,” said Scott Musgrove, Princeton Baptist Food Bank director. “Which is significant for a little food bank like us.”

Before the devastating floods, Musgrove and his team were serving approximately 150 clients in the neighbourhood made up of roughly 47 families.

“(We are) dealing with a lot more clients than we ever had before and we’re finding that it seems to be growing and we’re hoping that we can help steer people in the right direction,” said Musgrove.

The extra space in the food bank’s new building means the facility can now offer an open shopping model to its clients.

“We don’t have as many offsite storage areas now so we can store most of our product here,” said Musgrove.

“We can offer the shopping type system where people can actually go around [the shelves] instead of just getting handed a bag. They can go through and pick stuff that they want and find items they want.”

You can help support local food banks like the Princeton Food Bank by donating to our Global Okanagan Your Okanagan Calendar Campaign.

You can donate in the following ways:

ONLINE

You can donate through Food Banks BC.

By visiting this website, you will be directed to make a donation to the food bank in your area.

Food Banks BC will send your tax receipt directly to your email once your donation is complete.

BY MAIL:

Send a cheque, made out to the local food bank of your choice, to:

Global Okanagan, 342 Leon Ave., Kelowna, B.C., V1Y 6J2

IN PERSON:

At the Global Okanagan office at 342 Leon Ave., in Kelowna. We accept cash, cheque, credit or debit.

Global Okanagan will also be at the following locations:

Lake Country: Wednesday, Nov. 9, Save On Foods, 1 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9, Save On Foods, 1 to 4 p.m. Salmon Arm: Wednesday, Nov. 16, Picadilly Mall, 10 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, Nov. 16, Picadilly Mall, 10 a.m. to noon Armstrong: Wednesday, Nov. 16, Village Cheese, 1 to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, Village Cheese, 1 to 3 p.m. Oliver: Wednesday, Nov. 23, Kevin’s No Frills, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23, Kevin’s No Frills, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Penticton: Thursday, Nov. 24, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vernon: Thursday, Dec. 1, Village Green Mall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1, Village Green Mall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kelowna: Friday, Dec. 2, Orchard Park Mall, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BY PHONE:

Call 250-762-4535 or 1-888-762-4535 to pay by credit card.

When you donate online, by phone or by mail, your calendar(s) will be mailed to you. Expect that they will take 10 to 14 days to arrive.