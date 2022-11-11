LaSalle Causeway repair work delayed for one year

Send this page to someone via email

Daily lane closures on the LaSalle Causeway that were supposed to start this month are now being delayed, much to the relief of local commuters.

Public Services Canada says the work has been postponed for a year.

It is welcome news for many who frequent the passage, as the Waaban Crossing will be open by then, helping to reduce traffic delays.

“It’s great news for people on both sides of the Cataraqui River, commuting in both directions,” says Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson.

“We know that there’s a lot of people that use the causeway. And so now there’s going to be another crossing, the Waaban Crossing will finally be open, and then that will free up I think some space,” he says.

“An opportunity for the maintenance work that we know needs to be done by the federal government on the causeway.”

The federal department says it’s still searching for a contractor to do work on the bridge deck and counterweight lift bridge.

The lengthy repair work is not expected to happen until November of next year and is scheduled to be complete by May 2024.