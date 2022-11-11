Menu

Politics

Councillors bid farewell to Kingston city hall after final meeting

By John Lawless Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 12:09 pm
8 city councillors bid farewell to city hall Thursday night. View image in full screen
8 city councillors bid farewell to city hall Thursday night. Global News

Thursday night’s city council meeting was the final meeting in the current term of council. 8 of 12 councillors will not be returning, whether by choice or being beaten in last month’s election.

“It’s been a great journey representing my constituents in Trillium district here at city hall,” outgoing councillor, Robert Kiley said. “But to be perfectly honest, I’m glad to be done. I have a toddler and a baby on the way, and I work a full-time job. Transitioning to private life now is a nice change.”

Read more: Police charge man with theft of $20K worth of goods from home

Joining Kiley as those who are not returning are Wayne Hill, Peter Stroud, who was absent at this meeting, Bridget Doherty, Simon Chappelle, Mary Rita Holland, Jim Neill and Rob Hutchison. Hutchison is a long-time city councillor, who has served 16 years.

Story continues below advertisement

“I got to know people, and I was always expanding my contacts, and so on. That allowed me to get to know the issues quite well,” Hutchison said.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. group receives $1.3M to help those who use substances'
Kingston, Ont. group receives $1.3M to help those who use substances

The newly elected councillors were also on hand for the meeting Thursday night to watch and learn.

They’ll get their turn soon enough, when they’re officially sworn in on November 22nd.

