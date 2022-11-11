Councillors bid farewell to Kingston city hall after final meeting

Send this page to someone via email

Thursday night’s city council meeting was the final meeting in the current term of council. 8 of 12 councillors will not be returning, whether by choice or being beaten in last month’s election.

“It’s been a great journey representing my constituents in Trillium district here at city hall,” outgoing councillor, Robert Kiley said. “But to be perfectly honest, I’m glad to be done. I have a toddler and a baby on the way, and I work a full-time job. Transitioning to private life now is a nice change.”

Joining Kiley as those who are not returning are Wayne Hill, Peter Stroud, who was absent at this meeting, Bridget Doherty, Simon Chappelle, Mary Rita Holland, Jim Neill and Rob Hutchison. Hutchison is a long-time city councillor, who has served 16 years.

“I got to know people, and I was always expanding my contacts, and so on. That allowed me to get to know the issues quite well,” Hutchison said.

The newly elected councillors were also on hand for the meeting Thursday night to watch and learn.

They’ll get their turn soon enough, when they’re officially sworn in on November 22nd.