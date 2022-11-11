Fiery semi truck collision diverts traffic on Yellowhead Highway west of Evansburg

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic was being diverted on Highway 16 west of Evansburg Friday morning, after two semis collided and caught fire.

RCMP said the collision on the Yellowhead Highway happened near Range Road 111, between Evansburg and Nojack.

Few details are known, however police said the two semis collided and a large fire ensued.

Video sent to Global News showed a large fire giving off a thick, black plume of smoke.

Traffic was being diverted and police anticipated being on the scene for several hours.

It’s not known how many people were involved in the crash and police said the condition of both drivers was not available at this time.

— More to come…