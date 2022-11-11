Menu

Fiery semi truck collision diverts traffic on Yellowhead Highway west of Evansburg

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 1:26 pm
Two semi collided and caught on fire on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta. on Friday, November 11, 2022. View image in full screen
Two semi collided and caught on fire on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta. on Friday, November 11, 2022. Courtesy: Keith Clarke

Traffic was being diverted on Highway 16 west of Evansburg Friday morning, after two semis collided and caught fire.

RCMP said the collision on the Yellowhead Highway happened near Range Road 111, between Evansburg and Nojack.

Few details are known, however police said the two semis collided and a large fire ensued.

Video sent to Global News showed a large fire giving off a thick, black plume of smoke.

Traffic was being diverted and police anticipated being on the scene for several hours.

It’s not known how many people were involved in the crash and police said the condition of both drivers was not available at this time.

— More to come…

