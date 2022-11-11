Kingston, Ont. students hold Remembrance Day ceremony at Cataraqui Cemetery

Send this page to someone via email

There was a Remembrance Day ceremony Thursday at the Cataraqui cemetery. This one had a specific focus on area students.

There was the honour guard, the Last Post and the laying of wreaths.

The annual ceremony at the Cataraqui cemetery is purposefully focused on the 140 students in attendance.

“It’s an event that tries to instill in the students the need to remember the veterans,” said Dave Donovan, chair of Day of Remembrance Veterans Committee

The hour-long service made an impact on the students, a number of them with family members that have or are serving.

“It really hurts families when they don’t get to see their other family members for a very long time,” said Grade 7 student, Lily Foyers. “And I can’t picture losing anyone in my family overseas due to violence.”

“It’s important to recognize these people who have done so much for us and now that we live in peace and we live in a free country I think it’s important that we recognize these people,” Grade 7 student, Zara Sajjad said.

“My dad and his grandpa both served. one in world war ii and one in Afghanistan and yeah it’s very important to them,” Grade 8 student, Haydam Belear said.

For two students that also included writing the response to Flanders fields.

“It was a symbol for so many people that gave their lives and people that want to recognize and pay their respect to those veterans and soldiers,” Grade 8 student, Alexandra Wowk said.

Part of the day’s ceremony included students planting flags in front of the 900 plots here in the Cataraqui cemetery.

“We ask them to after they place the flag, to step back and read the name on the tombstone out loud and it brings it a little more personal,” Dave Donovan said.

And it serves as a moment for the students to reflect on the sacrifice made by all who serve.