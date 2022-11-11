Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Driver dead after crashing into horse in York Region: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 9:29 am
A York Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser. File / Global News

A 60-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a horse in York Region early Friday, police say.

York Regional Police said officers responded to the scene on Davis Drive, between Jane and Dufferin streets, around 2:45 a.m.

Police said a single vehicle crashed into a horse and the driver died at the scene.

Read more: Building temporarily evacuated after collision in Toronto causes gas leak: police

There were 20 to 50 horses on the roadway, police said.

It’s not clear where the animals came from, but police are looking into whether they escaped from a nearby equestrian farm.

As of around 8:45 a.m., roads were still closed in the area but it was expected to be cleared up shortly.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement
Fatal CrashYork Regional PoliceYork RegionYork PolicenewmarketKing TownshipYork Region CrashDriver crashes into horseMan crashes into horse
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers