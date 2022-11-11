Driver dead after crashing into horse in York Region: police

See more sharing options

A 60-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a horse in York Region early Friday, police say.

York Regional Police said officers responded to the scene on Davis Drive, between Jane and Dufferin streets, around 2:45 a.m.

Police said a single vehicle crashed into a horse and the driver died at the scene.

There were 20 to 50 horses on the roadway, police said.

It’s not clear where the animals came from, but police are looking into whether they escaped from a nearby equestrian farm.

As of around 8:45 a.m., roads were still closed in the area but it was expected to be cleared up shortly.

ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE: Davis Dr closed between Keel St and Dufferin St #KING #NEWMARKET Avoid the area and find an alternate route. https://t.co/nmToDczFro — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) November 11, 2022

ROAD HAZARD: Eastbound Davis Dr East of Bathurst – 20-30 horses on the roadway. Please avoid Davis Dr #NEWMARKET — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) November 11, 2022