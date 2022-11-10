Maritime hospitals dealing with effects of global medical isotopes shortage

Send this page to someone via email

A shortage of a critical medical isotopes used for diagnostics of cancer, cardiac care and even the function of lungs has experts looking for alternatives.

The issue stems from Belgium, where a nuclear reactor site went offline for regular maintenance and was not able to get up and running again. There are only six Technetium-99m (Tc-99m) plants worldwide, which supply Canadian hospitals.

Doctors in Halifax spent most of this week rescheduling patients when they first heard news of the shortage. The radioactive isotope is used by nearly 6,000 patients yearly at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre.

Their supply is set to run out as early as next week.

According to Steven Burrell, section head of nuclear medicine at the hospital, patients scheduled for urgent care have been moved ahead. Those with non-urgent needs will be put on hold “indefinitely” for the time being.

Burrell said it’s unclear when the supply of isotopes will return.

“They have not committed that they’re coming back – they’re saying they don’t know beyond (mid-November),” said Burrell.

“It could be as brief as then, but it could go on for longer.”

Nova Scotia Health said in an advisory there will be a limited supply globally and that they “hope for a timely resolution that will allow us to resume these important services for our patients.”

Hospitals in New Brunswick are facing a similar dilemma.

Zach Kilburn, regional director of medical imaging for Horizon Health Network, told Global News “contingencies are in place” in collaboration with Vitalité Health Network.

“These measures include sharing radioactive materials between sites, extending our hours of operation to maximize usage and offering patients appointments at neighbouring sites to ensure service delivery is maintained,” he said in a statement.

“Horizon maintains a diverse list of suppliers of radioactive materials, which has helped reduce the impact of any supply chain issues.”

Hospitals across the Maritimes have noted they’re anticipating sharing services amongst the regions to try to spread out the supply until a return to normal.

“In general, this situation will have little impact on patient services and the Network does not anticipate any major service interruptions,” said Stéphane Legacy, senior vice president of outpatient and professional services for Vitalité.

“Mitigation measures have already been put in place and the Network is closely monitoring the situation on an ongoing basis.”