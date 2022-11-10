Operation Red Nose launches in B.C., giving public safe rides home over holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Operation Red Nose has launched once again in British Columbia, offering members of the public a safe ride home over the holiday season.

The non-profit’s volunteers will deploy in Burnaby, Chilliwack, Kamloops, New Westminster, Prince George, the Tri-Cities, and Williams Lake from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31.

“Every year Operation Red Nose drivers provide a service to help prevent impaired drivers from getting on the road and that’s so important,” said Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley at the Thursday launch.

“It’s an invaluable service that prevents senseless tragedies from occurring.”

According to Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Mike Kalanj, impaired driving claims the lives of about 65 British Columbians annually.

Impaired driving isn’t restricted to alcohol either, he added, it includes driving under the influence of drugs or while being too tired.

“We’re coming into a season now where people are going to be out at parties a lot more often … make a plan,” he said. “This is definitely a great alternative.”

Operation Red Nose has been running for 27 years in the province. According to ICBC, it has given more than 100,000 rides to British Columbians during that timeframe.

It paused its services due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and resumed its rides in select cities in 2021, including Burnaby, New Westminster and Kamloops.

The campaign also collects donations to support local youth or amateur sport programs.

To request a ride, volunteer, or donate, visit the campaign’s B.C. web page.