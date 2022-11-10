Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Operation Red Nose launches in B.C., giving public safe rides home over holidays

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 4:32 pm
British Columbia Operation Red Nose media relations manager Chris Wilson launches the annual campaign with mascot Rudy in Burnaby on Thurs. Nov. 10, 2022. View image in full screen
British Columbia Operation Red Nose media relations manager Chris Wilson launches the annual campaign with mascot Rudy in Burnaby on Thurs. Nov. 10, 2022. Global News

Operation Red Nose has launched once again in British Columbia, offering members of the public a safe ride home over the holiday season.

The non-profit’s volunteers will deploy in Burnaby, Chilliwack, Kamloops, New Westminster, Prince George, the Tri-Cities, and Williams Lake from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31.

“Every year Operation Red Nose drivers provide a service to help prevent impaired drivers from getting on the road and that’s so important,” said Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley at the Thursday launch.

“It’s an invaluable service that prevents senseless tragedies from occurring.”

Read more: Inflation, COVID-19 holding Canadians back from holiday travel, poll suggests

According to Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Mike Kalanj, impaired driving claims the lives of about 65 British Columbians annually.

Story continues below advertisement

Impaired driving isn’t restricted to alcohol either, he added, it includes driving under the influence of drugs or while being too tired.

Trending Now

“We’re coming into a season now where people are going to be out at parties a lot more often … make a plan,” he said. “This is definitely a great alternative.”

Click to play video: '1 person killed in suspected impaired driver in Abbotsford'
1 person killed in suspected impaired driver in Abbotsford

Operation Red Nose has been running for 27 years in the province. According to ICBC, it has given more than 100,000 rides to British Columbians during that timeframe.

It paused its services due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and resumed its rides in select cities in 2021, including Burnaby, New Westminster and Kamloops.

The campaign also collects donations to support local youth or amateur sport programs.

Story continues below advertisement

To request a ride, volunteer, or donate, visit the campaign’s B.C. web page.

ChristmasImpaired DrivingHolidaysRoad SafetyICBCHoliday SeasonOperation Red NoseSafe Ride Home
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers