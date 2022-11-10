Labrador Liberal MP Yvonne Jones to take leave of absence for breast cancer treatment

Send this page to someone via email

Labrador MP Yvonne Jones said Thursday she will be taking a leave of absence to undergo surgery and treatment for breast cancer.

Jones, a member of the Liberals and the parliamentary secretary to the minister of northern affairs, said in a statement that she was diagnosed with a reoccurrence in September, after successfully battling the disease 12 years ago.

“I am happy to tell you it was found and diagnosed early through regular mammography testing,” she said.

“I am confident that I will end this journey in good health and return to work as soon as possible.”

Jones said her staff at her Labrador and Ottawa offices will continue to assist constituents over the next few months “and where possible, I will be assisting them.”

She also encouraged women to get screened regularly for breast cancer and sent her support to other cancer patients.

Jones was first elected to Parliament in a 2013 byelection and has enjoyed strong support in every subsequent federal election. She also serves as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of natural resources.

Prior to federal politics, she served as leader of the Newfoundland and Labrador Liberals and the leader of the official opposition in the legislature. She resigned as leader in 2011 to focus on battling her first bout with breast cancer.