Fire

Calgary firefighters battling 2-alarm blaze in southeast condo complex

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 3:41 pm
Calgary firefighters battle a fire in the southeast Midnapore neighbourhood on Nov. 10, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters battle a fire in the southeast Midnapore neighbourhood on Nov. 10, 2022. Global News

Calgary firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Midnapore.

The Calgary Fire Department received multiple reports at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, of smoke and flames visible from a balcony in a low-rise condo building.

Because of the size of the building and the volume of smoke, the incident was upgraded to a second alarm.

Calgary firefighters battle a fire in the southeast Midnapore neighbourhood on Nov. 10, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary firefighters battle a fire in the southeast Midnapore neighbourhood on Nov. 10, 2022. Global News

CFD public information officer Carol Henke said firefighters received reports of “several people” possible trapped inside or on balconies that crews were using ladder trucks to rescue.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

An AHS EMS spokesperson confirmed one person with non-life-threatening injuries was assessed by emergency responders on the scene.

The Global News helicopter counted 12 fire trucks on the scene at 15320 Bannister Road S.E. on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information, photos or video of the building prior to the CFD arriving on the scene is asked to send them to piofire@calgary.ca.

More to come…

FireCalgary fire departmentCalgary FireCondo fireCalgary condo fireMidnapore fireCalgary 2 alarm fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

