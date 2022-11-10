Police charge man with theft of $20K worth of goods from home

A person has been charged in connection with a recent break-and-enter in Prince Edward County.
OPP say it took place at a home on Broad St. sometime between Nov. 5 and 6.
During the break-in, the alleged thief took approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry, clothing, and electronics.
Further investigation led police to identify a suspect and an arrest was made Nov. 8.
Charged with break-and-enter and theft over $5,000 is 33-year-old Jesse Hanna of Prince Edward County.
The suspect was released from custody and will appear in a Prince Edward County courtroom on Dec. 21.
