Crime

Police charge man with theft of $20K worth of goods from home

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 3:33 pm
Police say someone stole approximately $20,000 in goods during a recent break-and-enter in Prince Edward County. View image in full screen
Police say someone stole approximately $20,000 in goods during a recent break-and-enter in Prince Edward County. OPP

A person has been charged in connection with a recent break-and-enter in Prince Edward County.

OPP say it took place at a home on Broad St. sometime between Nov. 5 and 6.

During the break-in, the alleged thief took approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry, clothing, and electronics.

Read more: Remembrance Day ceremonies in southeastern Ontario

Further investigation led police to identify a suspect and an arrest was made Nov. 8.

Charged with break-and-enter and theft over $5,000 is 33-year-old Jesse Hanna of Prince Edward County.

The suspect was released from custody and will appear in a Prince Edward County courtroom on Dec. 21.

