Crime

Sentencing arguments continue for former Calgary Stampeders player convicted of voyeurism

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2022 2:50 pm
Jerome Messam Calgary Stampeders v Saskatchewan Roughriders View image in full screen
Jerome Messam #33 of the Calgary Stampeders on the sideline during the game between the Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium on September 24, 2017 in Regina, Canada. Brent Just, Getty Images

Sentencing arguments are continuing for a former player with the Calgary Stampeders who filmed a sexual encounter with a woman without her permission.

Jerome Messam, who is 37, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of voyeurism.

Read more: Former CFL running back pleads guilty to voyeurism

Court heard Messam and the woman followed each other on social media while he was a running back for the football team.

On Nov. 11, 2016, they had dinner together and then had consensual sex at Messam’s apartment.

Three months later, court was told, Messam sent the woman four 10-second video clips of their sexual encounter on the social media platform Snapchat, which permanently deletes videos after they are played.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown attorney Janice Walsh says although jail time is not appropriate, the court needs to send a message this type of behaviour isn’t acceptable and a suspended sentence would come with a criminal record.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

