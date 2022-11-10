Menu

Crime

Hamilton man charged in connection with 2018 Marko Bakir murder investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 1:44 pm
Hamilton police have made a third arrest in the 2018 murder of Marko Bakir. View image in full screen
Hamilton police have made a third arrest in the 2018 murder of Marko Bakir. Hamilton police

Police have charged a third person in a west Mountain homicide investigation involving the shooting of Marko Bakir.

Bakir, 31, was shot to death in the driveway of his Clifton Downs Road home near Upper Paradise Road and Mohawk Road West at around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2018.

Read more: Man dead after shooting on Hamilton’s west mountain, police say

Investigators say he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Since then, homicide detectives have been seeking witnesses and individuals in the community who have information.

Homicide detectives say Mark Buzzelli, 43, was arrested without incident at a Burlington business on Thursday.

He’s been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

In May, Alessandro Giammichele, 28, was arrested by police in Thunder Bay, Ont., for the first-degree murder of Bakir.

Abdelaziz Ibrahim, 25, is the other man accused in the murder and faces the same charge.

Read more: Police still seek information in 2018 fatal shooting of Marko Bakir on Hamilton Mountain

Homicide investigators say the probe into Bakir’s murder is still ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

