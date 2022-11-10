Hamilton man charged in connection with 2018 Marko Bakir murder investigation

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have charged a third person in a west Mountain homicide investigation involving the shooting of Marko Bakir.

Bakir, 31, was shot to death in the driveway of his Clifton Downs Road home near Upper Paradise Road and Mohawk Road West at around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2018.

Investigators say he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Since then, homicide detectives have been seeking witnesses and individuals in the community who have information.

Homicide detectives say Mark Buzzelli, 43, was arrested without incident at a Burlington business on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

In May, Alessandro Giammichele, 28, was arrested by police in Thunder Bay, Ont., for the first-degree murder of Bakir.

Abdelaziz Ibrahim, 25, is the other man accused in the murder and faces the same charge.

Read more: Police still seek information in 2018 fatal shooting of Marko Bakir on Hamilton Mountain

Homicide investigators say the probe into Bakir’s murder is still ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.