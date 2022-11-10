‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection with fatal Toronto shooting: police

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Oct. 22, at 12:49 a.m., officers received a report of “unknown trouble” in the Queen Street West and Portland Street area.
Officers said gunshots were heard and several people were seen fleeing the area.
Police said a victim was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Peter Alexandros Madimenos from Toronto.
Officers are now searching for 28-year-old Sarkis Sogutlu from Toronto.
According to police, he is wanted for second-degree murder.
“He is believed to be armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach,” police said in a news release. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
