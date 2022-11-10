Kingston Health Sciences Centre eases remaining COVID-19 measures

Send this page to someone via email

Hospitals in Kingston, Ont. will soon introduce reduced COVID-19 measures for patients, family and staff.

Beginning Nov. 14, active screening, the process when those entering are asked questions about their health or possible exposure to COVID-19, as well as the online pre-appointment screening tool, will be discontinued.

“Patients who have any symptoms will be asked to report them to Registration or clinical staff, who will also be screening patients when they arrive at their clinic,” a hospital news release stated.

KHSC will re-open additional public entrances at the Murray Building (Hotel Dieu site) and at GIDRU Level 1 off George St. (KGH site). Both are accessible entrances that will be open from Monday to Friday during daytime hours.

