Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Kingston Health Sciences Centre eases remaining COVID-19 measures

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 12:20 pm
Kingston General Hospital Sign. View image in full screen
Kingston General Hospital Sign. Global Kingston

Hospitals in Kingston, Ont. will soon introduce reduced COVID-19 measures for patients, family and staff.

Beginning Nov. 14, active screening, the process when those entering are asked questions about their health or possible exposure to COVID-19, as well as the online pre-appointment screening tool, will be discontinued.

Read more: Kingston police investigate stabbing at Cataraqui Centre parking lot

“Patients who have any symptoms will be asked to report them to Registration or clinical staff, who will also be screening patients when they arrive at their clinic,” a hospital news release stated.

Trending Now

KHSC will re-open additional public entrances at the Murray Building (Hotel Dieu site) and at GIDRU Level 1 off George St. (KGH site). Both are accessible entrances that will be open from Monday to Friday during daytime hours.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ from respiratory illnesses circulating'
Ontario doctors warn of ‘triple threat’ from respiratory illnesses circulating
COVID-19KGHKingston General Hospitalkingston health sciences centreKHSChotel dieuCOVID screening
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers