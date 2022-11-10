Kingston police investigate stabbing at Cataraqui Centre parking lot

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingston police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night near a bus stop in the parking lot of the Cataraqui Centre.

One individual was arrested but there are no details yet on the exact charges. However, police say the incident involved youths.

Another person was transported to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

Police say that there is no risk to public safety.