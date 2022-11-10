Menu

Crime

Kingston police investigate stabbing at Cataraqui Centre parking lot

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 10:38 am
Kingston police investigate stabbing at Cataraqui Centre parking lot
Global News

Kingston police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night near a bus stop in the parking lot of the Cataraqui Centre.

One individual was arrested but there are no details yet on the exact charges. However, police say the incident involved youths.

Read more: Quinte West police say driver fled in stolen car, crashed into pole

Another person was transported to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

Trending Now

Police say that there is no risk to public safety.


