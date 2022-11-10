Kingston police investigate stabbing at Cataraqui Centre parking lot

Kingston police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night near a bus stop in the parking lot of the Cataraqui Centre.
One individual was arrested but there are no details yet on the exact charges. However, police say the incident involved youths.
Read more: Quinte West police say driver fled in stolen car, crashed into pole
Read More
Another person was transported to hospital with minor injuries and later released.
Trending Now
Police say that there is no risk to public safety.
Kingston author writes memoir about her mother a WWII veteran and war bride
Comments