Quinte West police say driver fled in stolen car, crashed into pole

Police in Quinte West, Ont., have laid charges after a driver led them on a wild goose chase on Nov. 9.

Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, OPP tried to stop a driver travelling eastbound on Highway 401 near the Wallbridge-Loyalist Road exit.

Police say as the officer approached the vehicle on foot, the driver sped away, taking the exit to Wallbridge-Loyalist Road.

Later, a collision in the parking lot of a truck stop was reported to the police. Their investigation revealed it was the same vehicle as the earlier traffic stop.

Police say witnesses told them the driver fled on foot after the collision. Police caught up with the suspect on Enterprise Drive in Belleville with help from the canine unit.

Police also determined the vehicle was stolen from the Toronto area.

Tery Roodmaer Phillippe, 19, of Laval, Que., is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and flight from a peace officer.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Belleville Nov. 10.