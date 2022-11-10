Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quinte West police say driver fled in stolen car, crashed into pole

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 9:43 am
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police in Quinte West, Ont., have laid charges after a driver led them on a wild goose chase on Nov. 9.

Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, OPP tried to stop a driver travelling eastbound on Highway 401 near the Wallbridge-Loyalist Road exit.

Police say as the officer approached the vehicle on foot, the driver sped away, taking the exit to Wallbridge-Loyalist Road.

Read more: Ontario sculptures revealed in honour of fallen soldiers

Later, a collision in the parking lot of a truck stop was reported to the police. Their investigation revealed it was the same vehicle as the earlier traffic stop.

Trending Now

Police say witnesses told them the driver fled on foot after the collision. Police caught up with the suspect on Enterprise Drive in Belleville with help from the canine unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also determined the vehicle was stolen from the Toronto area.

Tery Roodmaer Phillippe, 19, of Laval, Que., is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and flight from a peace officer.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Belleville Nov. 10.

Click to play video: 'OPP investigating complaint at Perth hospital, reports of unauthorized camera'
OPP investigating complaint at Perth hospital, reports of unauthorized camera
PoliceQuebecTorontoLavalBellevilleStolen CarQuinte WestTrenton
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers