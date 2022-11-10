Police seek 2 suspects after armed carjacking in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Nov. 9 at around 8 p.m., officers received a report of a carjacking in the Oakburn Crescent and Harrison Garden Boulevard area.

Police said a victim had parked their vehicle and opened the door.

As the victim exited the vehicle, two men approached and made a demand for the keys, his wallet, cellphone and jewelry, police alleged in a news release.

Police said one of the men allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim. Officers said the victim turned over his property and ran from the area.

“The men drove the victim’s vehicle away from the area,” police said.

Officers are now searching for two male suspects, both five-feet-eight-inches tall. According to police, the suspects should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

The stolen vehicle is a midnight blue, 2011 Audi R8 V10 Spyder, with a silver wrap on the front hood and a dealer licence plate, police said.

The vehicle also had a set of licence plates reading CFPF834 in the trunk.

“If this vehicle is seen, do not approach and contact police immediately,” the news release read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.