Calgary police bust drug-trafficking operation in southwest

Calgary police have charged a man they believed responsible for a drug-trafficking operation in the southwest of the city.

In September, police received information from concerned citizens about possible drug-trafficking activity in a residential area.

A two-month long investigation allowed investigators to gather enough evidence supporting the claims of illegal activity.

On Monday, police executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Southland Drive S.W. seizing $1,360 in cash and $17,980 in various drugs, including:

32.2 grams of cocaine

103.7 grams of crack cocaine

300 pills of Fentanyl

20 grams of Fentanyl

38 grams of methamphetamine

21 pills of Trazadone

2.4 grams of a suspected buffing agent

One man was taken into custody and charged. Brodie Caleb Stewart, 21, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Stewart is due to appear in court on Nov. 18.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.