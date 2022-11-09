Disgraced Guelph police officer appeals decision to resign or be dismissed

Send this page to someone via email

A disgraced Guelph Police Service officer, who was ordered to resign or be fired in a recent disciplinary hearing, is appealing the decision.

Const. Corey McArthur filed his appeal to the Ontario Civilian Police Commission hours before the Nov. 4 deadline.

McArthur was put on paid leave after video surfaced of him punching a 17-year-old in the face as he was restrained to a hospital bed at Guelph General Hospital in September of 2016.

He pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act, and pleaded guilty to assault in 2018.

McArthur was placed on administrative duty in December of 2016.

A Police Service Act hearing was conducted by retired York regional police deputy chief Terence Kelly.

Kelly handed down his decision on Oct. 26 that McArthur must resign or be fired within seven days.

Reports have also surfaced that McArthur had appeared three times on Ontario’s Sunshine List between 2019 and 2021.

The Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act lists public servants who earned an annual salary plus benefits totalling $100,000 or more.

Between his salary and the cost of the hearings, the taxpayer has been on the hook for more than $640,000.

There is no word on when McArthur’s appeal will be heard.

In the meantime, he remains a member of the Guelph Police Service.