Crime

Video captures near miss at Deltaport as trucker tries to pass on solid double line

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 5:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Video captures B.C. truck narrowly avoiding head-on collision'
Video captures B.C. truck narrowly avoiding head-on collision
A Lower Mainland truck driver faces $500 in fines after a close call on the Deltaport Causeway Overpass. Social media video released by police shows a truck driving up the ramp to the 2-lane overpass, and as it reaches the crest, an oncoming truck is in the lane trying to pass another.

Police in Delta, B.C., say the driver of a big rig truck was slapped with more than $1,200 in fines and penalty points over a video showing them nearly causing a head-on collision.

The incident, which was captured on dashcam, happened shortly after noon on Oct. 18, on the overpass leading to the Deltaport facility.

Read more: Semi-truck makes dangerous pass on B.C. highway

In the video, the driver of a tractor truck can be seen crossing a solid double-yellow line as they try and pass another truck.

The driver then realizes there is oncoming traffic and pulls back into their lane, narrowly missing a head-on crash with the person recording the video.

Click to play video: 'Trucker’s dashcam captures near miss on B.C. highway'
Trucker’s dashcam captures near miss on B.C. highway

Delta police said their truck section was able to identify the driver, who was given tickets for driving without care and attention and crossing a double solid line.

Together, the fines amounted to $500, along with nine driver penalty points.

If the driver had a clean record, those penalty points will come with an additional $783 premium when they renew their insurance. If the driver already had points on their record the premium will climb over $1,000.

