Video captures near miss at Deltaport as trucker tries to pass on solid double line

Police in Delta, B.C., say the driver of a big rig truck was slapped with more than $1,200 in fines and penalty points over a video showing them nearly causing a head-on collision.

The incident, which was captured on dashcam, happened shortly after noon on Oct. 18, on the overpass leading to the Deltaport facility.

In the video, the driver of a tractor truck can be seen crossing a solid double-yellow line as they try and pass another truck.

The driver then realizes there is oncoming traffic and pulls back into their lane, narrowly missing a head-on crash with the person recording the video.

Delta police said their truck section was able to identify the driver, who was given tickets for driving without care and attention and crossing a double solid line.

Together, the fines amounted to $500, along with nine driver penalty points.

If the driver had a clean record, those penalty points will come with an additional $783 premium when they renew their insurance. If the driver already had points on their record the premium will climb over $1,000.