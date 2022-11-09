High-risk offender with history of targeting minors released in Brantford: police

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford police are alerting the public following the release of a high-risk offender previously convicted of sex assault, sexual interference, fraud and theft.

The 59-year-old man was released back into the city Wednesday after completing a sentence tied to offences committed between 1998 and 2013.

In the interest of public safety, BPS are issuing a public advisory regarding the release of a high-risk offender to the community: Eugene SOUCEY, 59

Full details here: https://t.co/3zAzrZugmS pic.twitter.com/PM3uhYKOBU — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) November 9, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe the accused poses a high risk to reoffend or breach the terms of his release.

“Brantford Police is issuing this information and public advisory after careful consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest,” police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said in an e-mail.

The advisory was issued under a stipulation of the Police Services Act, allowing for disclosure of personal information about an individual believed to pose a significant risk of harm.

Conditions of the offender’s release include a ban on attending public parks or swimming areas where persons under the age of 16 years are present.

It also prohibits obtaining employment or volunteer work that might put him in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 16 years.

Detectives say victims tied to prior incidents with the offender have been notified of his release.