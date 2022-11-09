Menu

Crime

High-risk offender with history of targeting minors released in Brantford: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 5:28 pm
Brantford police issuing a public advisory on Nov. 9, 2022 regarding the release of a high-risk offender into the community. View image in full screen
Brantford police issuing a public advisory on Nov. 9, 2022 regarding the release of a high-risk offender into the community. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Brantford police are alerting the public following the release of a high-risk offender previously convicted of sex assault, sexual interference, fraud and theft.

The 59-year-old man was released back into the city Wednesday after completing a sentence tied to offences committed between 1998 and 2013.

Investigators believe the accused poses a high risk to reoffend or breach the terms of his release.

“Brantford Police is issuing this information and public advisory after careful consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest,” police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said in an e-mail.

Read more: Driver facing more than 30 charges after armed road rage incident in Brantford, Ont.

The advisory was issued under a stipulation of the Police Services Act, allowing for disclosure of personal information about an individual believed to pose a significant risk of harm.

Conditions of the offender’s release include a ban on attending public parks or swimming areas where persons under the age of 16 years are present.

It also prohibits obtaining employment or volunteer work that might put him in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 16 years.

Detectives say victims tied to prior incidents with the offender have been notified of his release.

