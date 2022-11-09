Menu

Crime

Driver facing more than 30 charges after armed road rage incident in Brantford, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 4:46 pm
A photo of the side of a Brantford police cruiser. View image in full screen
Police say an armed driver was arrested following an incident in Brantford's city centre on Nov. 9, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Brant County, Ont., man is facing more than 30 charges following a road rage incident involving a firearm on a Brantford roadway Tuesday night.

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at another driver just before 9 p.m. while travelling in the area of St. Paul Avenue and King George Road.

No one was injured in the incident but police did find several weapons, including a pair of handguns, and a large amount of drugs when confronting the accused.

He’s facing not only several charges of careless use of a firearm, but multiple offences related to possession of crystal meth, psilocybin, fentanyl and cocaine.

Cash and drugs seized totalled around $16,000 in all, Brantford police say.

Drug BustRoad RageBrantfordBrantford PoliceBrant CountyKing George RoadFirearm bustarmed road rageroad rage in brantfordSt. Paul Avenue
