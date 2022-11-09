Driver facing more than 30 charges after armed road rage incident in Brantford, Ont.

See more sharing options

A Brant County, Ont., man is facing more than 30 charges following a road rage incident involving a firearm on a Brantford roadway Tuesday night.

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at another driver just before 9 p.m. while travelling in the area of St. Paul Avenue and King George Road.

No one was injured in the incident but police did find several weapons, including a pair of handguns, and a large amount of drugs when confronting the accused.

He’s facing not only several charges of careless use of a firearm, but multiple offences related to possession of crystal meth, psilocybin, fentanyl and cocaine.

Cash and drugs seized totalled around $16,000 in all, Brantford police say.