Traffic

Pedestrian struck and killed by transit bus in New Westminster, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 4:28 pm
A Metro Vancouver transit bus seen at the site of a fatal pedestrian collision on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. View image in full screen
A Metro Vancouver transit bus seen at the site of a fatal pedestrian collision on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Global News

New Westminster police are investigating a collision involving a transit bus that left a pedestrian dead on Tuesday.

In a media release, police said they were called to the crash in the 300 block of East 8th Avenue around 7 p.m.

Read more: Transit driver pinned between two buses in Vancouver dies of his injuries

“All the contributing factors of this incident are still under investigation,” police said.

Transit driver remembered

New Westminster police, transit police and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are all investigating the crash.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own separate investigation into the death.

Read more: Bus driver charged in fatal 2018 pedestrian collision in Burnaby

TransLink confirmed that a Coast Mountain Bus Company vehicle was involved a crash on Tuesday, but deferred further questions to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Westminster police at  604-525-5411.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

