Pedestrian struck and killed by transit bus in New Westminster, B.C.

New Westminster police are investigating a collision involving a transit bus that left a pedestrian dead on Tuesday.

In a media release, police said they were called to the crash in the 300 block of East 8th Avenue around 7 p.m.

“All the contributing factors of this incident are still under investigation,” police said.

New Westminster police, transit police and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are all investigating the crash.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own separate investigation into the death.

TransLink confirmed that a Coast Mountain Bus Company vehicle was involved a crash on Tuesday, but deferred further questions to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.