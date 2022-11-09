Feds move to clear a dozen derelict vessels from Vancouver’s False Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Marine officials are finally taking steps to remove up to a dozen derelict vessels from Vancouver’s False Creek.

Transport Canada confirms it has been working with the Vancouver Police Department’s marine unit to identify the sail and motorized vessels, and notify the owners they risk removal.

Abandoned and illegal live-aboard vessels in poor repair have long been an issue in the urban waterway, and a regular complaint of nearby residents.

Jeremy Patterson, operations manager for False Creek Ferries, told Global News Tuesday that the number of problem boats in the waterway has been growing.

“In recent years it has become quite bad, especially in the area between Granville Bridge and Cambie Bridge, and also east of Cambie Bridge,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are a lot of boats left there. Some are unattended, some have people living on them, or trying to live on them … some of them aren’t seaworthy, plain and simple.”

2:15 Abandoned boat targeted by looters in False Creek

Patterson said the boats are a navigation hazard to vessels like his, and pose a risk to legitimately-moored vessels when they break free in rough weather.

They’re also a consistent source of waste — both on the docks, where people living on them discard trash, and in the water.

“When they do go ashore, go aground or get damaged and sink, all the debris floats around False Creek until it gets cleaned up by somebody.”

Story continues below advertisement

Under Vancouver bylaws, vessel operators can get a free two-to-three-week permit, depending on the season, but Patterson said many of the boats moored in the area don’t seem to ever move.

2:11 Federal government increases funding for derelict vessel removal

Vancouver Coun. Pete Fry said dealing with derelict or illegally-moored vessels is a challenge, because False Creek is technically under federal jurisdiction.

The city does have a memorandum of understanding with Transport Canada, he said, adding he’d like to see more cooperation like the plan to remove the 12 boats.

“It would be great to see a more proactive approach that deals with some of these derelict boats working hand in hand with the federal government,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Recognizing that there’s folks living in some of these derelict vessels that have nowhere else to go — so we need to find them suitable housing if we’re going to remove these vessels, but also recognizing that a lot of these vessels aren’t really seaworthy or are barely seaworthy. They’re leaking oil and worse into False Creek; we have a lot of issues with sewage removal.”

The owners of the dozen derelict boats have 30 days to respond to Transport Canada, or the vessels will be removed.

“It’s a good idea,” Patterson said, adding he’d like to see more enforcement.

“it has to be done.”

— with files from Christa Dao