Sentencing hearing begins in Winnipeg for man convicted in death of missing cleaner

A sentencing hearing is underway for a Winnipeg man convicted of manslaughter in the death of a cleaner whose body has never been found.

A jury found Kyle Pietz guilty in Eduardo Balaquit’s presumed death in the spring.

Balaquit was last seen on June 4, 2018, when he left his home to go to his job as a night cleaner.

The Crown argued Pietz killed Balaquit during a robbery at the place where they worked together before disposing of his body in a rural area outside the city.

While reading victim impact statements, one of Balaquit’s sons asked Pietz to give the family some closure and disclose where his father’s body is located.

The Crown is asking for a sentence of 18 years.