Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sentencing hearing begins in Winnipeg for man convicted in death of missing cleaner

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2022 1:58 pm
Eduardo Balaquit was last seen on Monday, June 4, 2018, at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the Amber Trails area. View image in full screen
Eduardo Balaquit was last seen on Monday, June 4, 2018, at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the Amber Trails area. Facebook/Edward Joseph

A sentencing hearing is underway for a Winnipeg man convicted of manslaughter in the death of a cleaner whose body has never been found.

A jury found Kyle Pietz guilty in Eduardo Balaquit’s presumed death in the spring.

Balaquit was last seen on June 4, 2018, when he left his home to go to his job as a night cleaner.

Read more: Crown says Winnipeg man’s disappearance was act of financial desperation

The Crown argued Pietz killed Balaquit during a robbery at the place where they worked together before disposing of his body in a rural area outside the city.

Trending Now

While reading victim impact statements, one of Balaquit’s sons asked Pietz to give the family some closure and disclose where his father’s body is located.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown is asking for a sentence of 18 years.

Click to play video: 'Family of missing man react to news of Candace House expansion'
Family of missing man react to news of Candace House expansion
CrimeManitobawinnipegMissing ManEduardo BalaquitKyle PietzCourt Sentencing
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers