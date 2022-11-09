Menu

Crime

Man, 22, faces charges in March fatal collision near Leamington

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 12:01 pm
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Ontario Provincial Police logo is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say a man has been charged with operating a vehicle causing death and other offences in a collision that killed two people in southwestern Ontario earlier this year.

On March 18 at 6:44 a.m., a sedan, a pick-up truck and a utility van collided on County Road 34 between Leamington and Wheatley.

The two occupants of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: London, Ont. gears up for boxing event in Fight to End homelessness

The driver and sole occupant of the pick-up truck was taken to a local Windsor hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the utility van was uninjured.

The deceased have been identified as Carrie Dawnette Steeman, 50, of Wheatley, and Jacqueline Marie Steeman, 30, of Tilbury.

The driver of the pick-up truck, Jacob Fehr, 22, of Chatham-Kent, faces charges of operating a vehicle causing death, two counts of operating while prohibited as well as dangerous operation causing death, and taking a vehicle without consent.

