Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Manitoba softball players, builders and teams to be inducted into 20th hall of fame class

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 12:10 pm

Six individual players and builders, as well as three teams, have been chosen for induction into the Manitoba Softball Hall of Fame and Museum’s class of 2023.

The inductees, chosen by a committee for their contributions to softball in the province, will be honoured at an event — the hall of fame’s milestone 20th — in May.

Read more: Founder of Indigenous softball program receives national coaching award

In an announcement Wednesday, the hall named the new inductees: Adrian Brown and Ralph Nespor in the all-around category, along with players Brandi Chammartin, Harvey Julseth, and Deb Sonnenberg, plus builders Phyllis and Larry Klimpke.

Trending Now

The Legion #2 Fastball Club, Moose’s Mob, and Sioux Valley Dakotas — each recognized for their performances in the 1980s or ’90s — are the three teams slated for induction.

Story continues below advertisement

The hall of fame and museum, located in Portage la Prairie, has been honouring slo- and fast-pitch contributors from across the province since 2002.

Click to play video: 'Shortage in umpires and referees'
Shortage in umpires and referees
Winnipeg SportsSportsPortage la PrairieSoftballManitoba sportsSlo-PitchFast pitchManitoba softballManitoba Softball Hall of Fame
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers