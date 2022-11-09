Manitoba softball players, builders and teams to be inducted into 20th hall of fame class

Send this page to someone via email

Six individual players and builders, as well as three teams, have been chosen for induction into the Manitoba Softball Hall of Fame and Museum’s class of 2023.

The inductees, chosen by a committee for their contributions to softball in the province, will be honoured at an event — the hall of fame’s milestone 20th — in May.

In an announcement Wednesday, the hall named the new inductees: Adrian Brown and Ralph Nespor in the all-around category, along with players Brandi Chammartin, Harvey Julseth, and Deb Sonnenberg, plus builders Phyllis and Larry Klimpke.

The Legion #2 Fastball Club, Moose’s Mob, and Sioux Valley Dakotas — each recognized for their performances in the 1980s or ’90s — are the three teams slated for induction.

The hall of fame and museum, located in Portage la Prairie, has been honouring slo- and fast-pitch contributors from across the province since 2002.