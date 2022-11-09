White Bear First Nations woman to sing national anthem at Grey Cup

Send this page to someone via email

A recording artist from White Bear First Nations will be singing the national anthem in this year’s Grey Cup on Nov. 20.

In a release, the Canadian Football League (CFL) stated it will welcome Teagan Littlechief to sing O Canada in Cree, English and French.

“I’m so thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to showcase Indigenous language and culture at the Grey Cup in my home province,” Littlechief said.

“As we continue to build a better country through reconciliation, inclusivity and representation, this is a step in the right direction and it’s a message to all Canadians that we are stronger when we stand together. And how better to send such an important message than through the gift and joy of music.”

Early this spring, Littlechief won the Saskatchewan Country Music Award for Indigenous Artist of the Year. The singer’s hits Home Fire and I’ll Bring the Party soared to No. 1 on the National Aboriginal Music Countdown. She is excited about the opportunity.

“The Grey Cup is one of the country’s biggest sporting events each year,” Littlechief said. “Performing for football fans and feeding off their energy and excitement is always amazing, but I know this will be like nothing I’ve ever experienced before. I can’t wait!”

The Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said Littlechief “wows” Rider Nation with her rendition of O Canada on a regular basis and the organization is thrilled that the whole country will be able to experience her incredible talent.

“As we work together towards truth and reconciliation, hearing our national anthem in Cree on a stage as big as the 109th Grey Cup will be a truly special moment for all of us,” Reynolds said.

Littlechief joins a musical lineup that features country all-stars Jordan Davis, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Canadian Josh Ross, who will unite on stage for the Grey Cup halftime show. The 109th Grey Cup from Mosaic Stadium in Saskatchewan will air live on Sunday, Nov. 20, with kickoff slated for 5 p.m.

