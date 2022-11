See more sharing options

The Saskatoon Police Service located a deceased male in the 700 block of 20th Street West on Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m.

His frozen body was found outside Saskatoon’s City Center Church.

The cause of death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office.

Police currently do not believe the death to be suspicious.