Canada

Death of Quebec teen shot by cops avoidable had doctors intervened: coroner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2022 1:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Coroner begins inquest into police killing of Quebec teen'
Coroner begins inquest into police killing of Quebec teen
The coroner's inquest into the death of a teen who was shot and killed by Quebec provincial police four years has begun. Riley Fairholm’s mother took the stand on Monday at the Sherbrooke courthouse and delivered an emotional testimony. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports. – Jun 13, 2022

A Quebec coroner says the 2018 death of a teenager shot by provincial police was avoidable had health-care workers communicated with each other and followed up with the teen regarding his mental health issues.

Coroner Géhane Kamel says in her report that Riley Fairholm was not seeking a so-called “suicide by cop” and that police were justified in using lethal force because they thought their lives were in danger.

Read more: Quebec coroner investigates case of teen shot dead by provincial police in 2018

Police shot Fairholm in the head after they were called to a parking lot of an abandoned restaurant in Town of Brome Lake, Que., and found the teenager yelling and waving what turned out to be an air pistol.

Trending Now

The police investigation discovered that it was Fairholm who had called 911 on himself.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Lac-Brome family outraged that police won’t face charges after 17-year-old son killed

Kamel says that if Fairholm had taken medication and had been closely followed by health professionals, his mental health would have improved and his risk of suicide decreased.

The coroner says that before the shooting, the teen’s parents had been left alone and helpless without the assistance of doctors or their son’s school.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts, Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868, and the Trans Lifeline 1-877-330-6366 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

In Quebec, the number to call is 1-866-APPELLE (277-3553).

© 2022 The Canadian Press

