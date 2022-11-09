Quebec to give people up to $600, if they make under $100K, due to inflation spike

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers earning $100,000 or less will receive another cheque as of December to help offset the impact of rising inflation.

Finance Minister Eric Girard announced Wednesday the additional cash to help people as the costs of living continues to increase, calling it an “simple and effective measure.” About 6.5 million adult residents will see that money in their pocketbooks in the coming weeks.

“We are helping people who need it,” he told reporters at the provincial legislature in Quebec City.

It comes five weeks after the Oct. 3 provincial election, where the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) won a stronger second mandate. During the election campaign, Premier François Legault promised and outlined a plan to cut a cheque to Quebecers by year’s end if his party were re-elected.

Adult residents who earn less than $50,000 per year will receive a non-recurring $600 payment. The government will send $400 to those with salaries between $50,000 and $100,000.

“We believe that Quebecers know best, what’s important to them. They will decide whether they pay their credit card, spend it on food, additional transportation,” Girard said.

“We really believe Quebecers are best to determine what to do with this cost-of-living adjustment.”

The non-taxable cash will be directly deposited into bank accounts or sent by cheque to Quebecers who filed their 2021 tax returns. The government says taxpayers who have yet to file have until the end of June 2023 to do so in order to get the money.

Girard also warned people against fraudsters, saying the province will not contact people by text message, phone or email.

“These messages are fraud attempts,” he said.

This is the second time the government will cut a cheque this year, citing stubborn inflation. In March, the province gave a one-time, lump sum payment of $500 to all adults earning $100,000 or less as part of the 2022-2023 budget.

Girard also said he will provide an update on Quebec’s financial and economic situation on Dec. 8. The main concern for this year has been inflation, he said, but the province will focus on measures to stimulate the economy in 2023.

The latest cheque comes as a recent survey found Quebecers are feeling the pinch, with vast majority experiencing financial anxiety at levels that vary from mild to extreme. The survey, which was conducted by Leger for Centraide of Greater Montreal, found 85 per cent of respondents reported feeling economic stress.

—with files from The Canadian Press