Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

IHIT deployed to Chilliwack, B.C. after two bodies found in home

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 9:58 am
Homicide investigators were on the scene Thursday night in Chilliwack after two bodies were discovered in a home. View image in full screen
Homicide investigators were on the scene Thursday night in Chilliwack after two bodies were discovered in a home. Global News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is responding to an incident in Chilliwack in which two people were found dead inside a residence on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP were called to a residence in the 44400 block of South Sumas Road just before 2 p.m. after receiving a report of the grim discovery.

Investigators have determined the deaths are suspicious.

As a result, the homicide team is investigating alongside the Chilliwack RCMP.

According to investigators, the incident appears the be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Read more: Victim in Chilliwack, B.C. homicide identified, IHIT says

There is no word on a motive. Global News has reached out to IHIT for more information.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. murder victim’s mother raises awareness on need to better protect women in abusive relationships'
B.C. murder victim’s mother raises awareness on need to better protect women in abusive relationships
Related News
IHITChilliwackIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamLower Mainland gang conflictchilliwack homicidechilliwack double homicidetwo dead chilliwackchilliwack bodies home
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers