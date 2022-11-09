IHIT deployed to Chilliwack, B.C. after two bodies found in home

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is responding to an incident in Chilliwack in which two people were found dead inside a residence on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP were called to a residence in the 44400 block of South Sumas Road just before 2 p.m. after receiving a report of the grim discovery.

Investigators have determined the deaths are suspicious.

As a result, the homicide team is investigating alongside the Chilliwack RCMP.

According to investigators, the incident appears the be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

There is no word on a motive. Global News has reached out to IHIT for more information.

