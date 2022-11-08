As CUPE negotiations resume, Kingston, Ont. kids head back to class

Send this page to someone via email

After an extra-long weekend brought on by Ontario education workers’ two-day walkout, students headed back to school on Tuesday — much to the relief of parents and caregivers.

“It’s obviously positive that they’re back to the bargaining table,” says parent Chris Evans. “I think that this sent a fairly strong message to the Ford government that the right way to handle this would be to have a proper negotiation and try to come to a settlement that is fair for everybody involved.”

Grandparents Carolyn and Harley Smyth say their grandkids are excited for the return to routine.

“It’s wonderful and they are thrilled,” Carolyn says.

“It’s a happy example of goodwill on both sides,” Harley continues.

While CUPE workers and government representatives are back to negotiations, CUPE has warned that further strike action is not yet off the table.

“I’m hoping they can give us some advance notice and let us know what the plan is as things go forward,” says Kingston mother Sarah Yakimwski.

Meantime, Kingston and the Islands MPP Ted Hsu is readying to head back to Queen’s Park next week for a vote to end Bill 28 — the Ford government’s controversial legislation to make the walkout illegal.

“The bill to cancel the previous Bill 28 is going to be introduced this coming Monday, as I understand it,” Hsu says. “It will have all-party agreement, it will go through very quickly. And I’m looking forward to cancelling the bill that I voted against in the first place.”

Hsu says he believes another strike can be prevented, now that negotiators for both sides are on equal footing — without Bill 28.

“It’s up to Doug Ford to bargain in good faith and to reach a fair agreement with education workers,” says Hsu. “And that’s what will keep schools open, and keep our kids in school and learning.”

For now, a sense of normalcy returns to classrooms — something that all parties hope will remain.