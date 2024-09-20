Western College of Veterinary Medicine holds student-run open house

Send this page to someone via email

The Western College of Veterinary Medicine is holding its Vetavision event on Friday and Saturday with the goal of showcasing what happens when you take your pets to the vet.

“I’m super excited. I’m amped up,” said Mike Burton, a first-year vet student. “I want everyone to experience this.”

Vetavision is organized by students every two years, beginning in their first year.

“We just absolutely love getting people involved and we can’t wait to be part of it in the future,” Burton said.

The event has many booths and demonstrations of different types of vet care, including small animal surgery, farm animal care and a demonstration from the Saskatoon Police Service’s K9 unit.

“We have live specimens that are out to touch and feel and really get your hands dirty,” said Samantha Fontaine, Vetavision public relations co-chair.

“We actually have a bee health booth, so a lot of people don’t realize there are veterinarians for bees,” said Karlynn Dzik, Vetavision public relations.

The event also encourages those interested in veterinary medicine to pursue the career and showcases the steps to get there and how important the profession is.

“It’s hugely important. Over half of all households in Canada have a pet,” Dzik said.

The students hosting the event shared some words of wisdom for those looking to pursue a career as a vet.

“I think my best piece of advice would be to persevere if you want it, chase it. Dedicate yourself to it and it’ll happen,” Dzik said.

“Having patience and having the perseverance. You may get rejected the first few times. I know I did. And just sticking with it,” Burton said.

The organizers stressed the importance of events like this due to the lack of exposure to the everyday tasks of a vet.

“A lot of things happen behind the doors, and you take your pet to a clinic and it gets taken away and then the magic happens and you get brought back healthy. So, this is our chance to open up those doors and tell members of the public what we do as veterinarians,” Dzik said.

The event is free to attend and is being hosted at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine located on the University of Saskatchewan campus.